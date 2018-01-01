YOU ARE A.I.

AND THERE'S NOTHING ARTIFICIAL ABOUT YOU.
We at Ancient Intelligence provide safe spaces - both physical and digital - in which to redefine what it means to be human.

We are a full service agency that represents the highest caliber

• healing arts practitioners •
• conscious artists •
• immersive experience facilitators •
• conscious branding & media midwives • 

Our site is still being birthed into its full glory. Check back to watch us evolve, or sign up below to stay up to date with our events and offerings.
"The greatest gestalt shift when the first truly holistic and service based businesses prove they can be more successful than the old greed based empires."
​- Gene Keys
All photography shot by Amir Magal
